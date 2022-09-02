Free Music Friday: Grifters & Shills

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Grifters & Shills is a married duo band made up of John and Rebecca Stoll, native Texans who met in a rock/blues jam band in 2008 and soon realized their potential as a team.

A local and statewide favorite, this band is further cultivating a following nationwide by signing with a record label out of South Carolina, Spectra Music Group.

Grifters & Shills plays Friday at Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N Main St, at 7 p.m.

Grifters & Shills also has a new album coming out this Fall.

To learn more about the band, follow them on social media or check out their website.

