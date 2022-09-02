Free Music Friday: Grifters & Shills
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Grifters & Shills is a married duo band made up of John and Rebecca Stoll, native Texans who met in a rock/blues jam band in 2008 and soon realized their potential as a team.
A local and statewide favorite, this band is further cultivating a following nationwide by signing with a record label out of South Carolina, Spectra Music Group.
Grifters & Shills plays Friday at Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N Main St, at 7 p.m.
Grifters & Shills also has a new album coming out this Fall.
To learn more about the band, follow them on social media or check out their website.
