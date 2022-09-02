Heavy rains in Hearne moves Friday’s game vs Burton to Hornet Field in Caldwell

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several inches of rain have fallen in the city of Hearne over the last several days forcing Hearne ISD school officials to move their varsity football game with Burton to Caldwell on Friday night.

Kickoff will remain at 7:30pm at Hornet Field. Both Hearne (1-0) and Burton (1-0) won their season openers last week.

KBTX will have highlights of the early season battle of unbeatens during Friday Football Fever sponsored by Schulte Roofing on Friday night starting at 11:30pm on the CW-8 Aggieland. The show will re-air at 12:35am on KBTX following the late show with James Corden.

