Keep the rain gear handy! Times of wet weather expected this Labor Day Weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we gear up for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend, more rounds of rain and storms are expected to float across parts of the Brazos Valley at times. While you likely won’t need to use it all day everyday, still plan to bring the rain gear with you as early as Friday afternoon.

FRIDAY

A muggy and warm afternoon is on tap Friday with daytime highs headed for the low 90s, likely feeling more like the mid & upper 90s at times thanks to the humidity on hand. Coverage should generally be lower than what was found Thursday, but widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible by late afternoon and evening. It won’t touch everyone today, but a few storms could linger into any Friday evening/Friday football plans, meaning an isolated lightning delay or two can’t completely be ruled out by kickoff time.

Take the rain poncho out to any area football games Friday! (KBTX)

SATURDAY

Saturday brings another likely chance for wet weather as a weak front tries to spark numerous showers and storms. Coverage should generally be lower through the morning hours, but a few showers could pop up around the start of the Texas A&M vs. Sam Houston football game (11 am kick). Rain and storms currently look to increase in coverage by the back half of the game, and could make for some soggy post-game activities late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Once again -- plan to take those rain ponchos & clear bags to Kyle Field! We’ll also need to monitor for a few lightning strikes near or around the stadium throughout the game.

Rain and storm activity could increase by the back half of the Aggie game Saturday. (KBTX)

While severe weather isn’t anticipated, a few storms could still spark clusters of frequent lightning, gusty winds, and especially heavy rainfall. The Weather Prediction Center continues to highlight the bulk of the Brazos Valley in a 2/4 risk for excessive rainfall Saturday, meaning a few instances of minor street/urban/creek flooding are not off the table.

A few instances of minor urban/street flooding can't be ruled out Saturday (KBTX)

SUNDAY & LABOR DAY

Another round of potentially widespread wet weather currently looks to be in the cards Sunday, before only scattered coverage on Labor Day itself. Temperature-wise, morning 70s look to transition to the 80s each afternoon this weekend, with more rain chances in store into next week.

More rounds of wet weather could send weekend plans indoors for a bit. (KBTX)

