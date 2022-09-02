Long-awaited Aggie Park opens Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The wait is over, Aggie Park opens Friday! With the kickoff celebrations starting at 6 p.m., there will be a concert featuring Robert Earl Keen along with Max Stalling, The Barn Dogs and Julianna Rankin. Gates open at 5:15 p.m., and admission is free.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The park is 20 acres and provides outdoor spaces for students to study and relax. It’s also a place for entertainment with space to tailgate and hold shows with a stage and amphitheater. There’s also Wi-Fi throughout the park along with a creamery.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

The vice president of The Association of Former Students, Scot Walker, said the park is the largest private philanthropic development in the history of Texas A&M. The park is a $36 million project that was entirely funded through private donations raised by The Association of Former Students. Walker said the park has been about a 20-year-old goal that finally began to come to fruition seven years ago with a design plan.

The groundbreaking was held in February 2020, and there are already plans for a new building in the park in the future.

Aggie Park is dedicated to former student Shannon Lia Roberts who graduated in 1986. Walker said she died in January 2021 due to cancer. There are signs and monuments placed around the park that share her inspirational life story.

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)

“She was a remarkable woman, great mom, great wife, terrific Aggie, loved Texas A&M,” Walker said.

For those excited to celebrate the park’s opening Friday, there are a few things you should know. Attendees are allowed to bring the following:

Personal food

Beverages (including alcoholic beverages)

Coolers and bags

Lawn chairs

Towels and blankets (no larger than a beach towel, max 1 per person)

Strollers

Leashed pets

Reusable water bottle

Earplugs (if desired)

Rain jackets and ponchos

Prohibited items include:

Artificial noisemakers

Fireworks, explosives or combustible materials

Illegal weapons or substances of any kind

Unauthorized banners, signs or flags that prohibit the view of other guests

Professional audio or video recording equipment; including but not limited to GoPros, selfie sticks, cameras with changeable lenses and tripods

Drones or other small aircraft

Hammocks

Carts or wagons of any kind

Unauthorized transactions or sales not approved by the Texas A&M University Concessions Committee

Umbrellas

Unauthorized/personal tents

For more information on the concert and parking, click here. You can also access more information about the park here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.