Park leads No. 11 Aggies into tie for first at Carmel Cup after round one

PEBBLE BEACH, California -- The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 2-under 358 led by Jennie Park’s 6-under 66 that propelled the team into a tie for first at the par-72, 6,156-yard Pebble Beach Golf Links Friday.

“I know what we have, and we can play with anyone,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “I am not sure if I totally expected this performance based off how we played this summer, but I know on any given day we can do great things. We had a great start which gave us a lot of confidence for the rest of the day. Jennie [Park] was in complete control and picked up where she left off at NCAAs last year.”

The Aggies ended the first round in a dead heat with the reigning National Champion Stanford Cardinal. Behind the two front runners were Oklahoma State (+6), Arkansas (+11) and Texas Tech (+17) to round out the top five.

Park erupted on the front nine, shooting a 4-under 32 behind four-consecutive birdies on Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5. She finished the back nine knocking down two more birdies, including a birdie on No. 18 to secure her 66. The Carrollton, Texas, native stood in sole possession of first place at the end of the first 18.

Adela Cernousek and Hailee Cooper both tied for ninth, shooting even par. Zoe Slaughter tied for 14th at 1-over 73 and Lana Calibuso-Kwee, in the first collegiate action of her career, was the last counting score at 3-over 75 and tied for 21st. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio rounded out the lineup at 5-over 77 in a tie for 33rd.

The 11th-ranked Aggies tee off at 8:50 a.m. CT on Saturday to begin the second round of the tournament. Live stats are available at Golfstat.com.

1 – Texas A&M (-2)

2 – Stanford (-2)

3 – Oklahoma State (+6)

4 – Arkansas (+11)

5 – Texas Tech (+17)

6 – Mississippi State (+20)

7 – Oklahoma (+24)

8 – Vanderbilt (+32)

