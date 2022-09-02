Treat of the Day: KBTX Meterologist Mia Montgomery says goodbye to the Brazos Valley
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday marks Meteorologist Mia Montgomery’s final day at KBTX after two and a half years.
Montgomery is going to KSAT 12 in San Antonio to continue her career as a meteorologist.
After interning at both The Weather Channel and KBTX, Montgomery graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology and a minor in Business from Texas A&M University. She began the PinPoint Weather Team in May 2020.
Montgomery calls San Antonio home and will join KSAT next month.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.