Treat of the Day: KBTX Meterologist Mia Montgomery says goodbye to the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday marks Meteorologist Mia Montgomery’s final day at KBTX after two and a half years.

Montgomery is going to KSAT 12 in San Antonio to continue her career as a meteorologist.

After interning at both The Weather Channel and KBTX, Montgomery graduated with a B.S. in Meteorology and a minor in Business from Texas A&M University. She began the PinPoint Weather Team in May 2020.

Montgomery calls San Antonio home and will join KSAT next month.

