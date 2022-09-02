Weekend Gardener: ‘Rejuvenating’ plants now for fall
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - “Summer’s been really rough on our plants.”
Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife says now is the time to prepare and rejuvenate them for the fall season.
“Roses are a good example. Summer’s really taken its toll. You’ll see tip and margin burn on the leaves, yellow, falling leaves. Now’s a good time to cut them back by about a third, and water or fertilize them. Water it in really well and it’ll produce a lot of new growth, and by October they’ll be beautiful again.”
