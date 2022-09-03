12th man experiences Aggie Park for the first time on gameday

Fans experience Aggie Park on the first gameday of the year
Fans experience Aggie Park on the first gameday of the year
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fans got to tailgate in the new state-of-the-art tailgating space Aggie Park for the first time on a gameday Saturday morning.

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork says there is no place like it in College Football.

“Aggie Park just epitomizes what really Texas A&M is all about,” says Bjork. “Set a standard don’t do it kind of halfway do it at the highest level.”

You can click here to claim a spot for the Appalachian State game. Virtual land rush will open on Sunday

