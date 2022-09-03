12th man experiences Aggie Park for the first time on gameday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fans got to tailgate in the new state-of-the-art tailgating space Aggie Park for the first time on a gameday Saturday morning.

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork says there is no place like it in College Football.

“Aggie Park just epitomizes what really Texas A&M is all about,” says Bjork. “Set a standard don’t do it kind of halfway do it at the highest level.”

You can click here to claim a spot for the Appalachian State game. Virtual land rush will open on Sunday

