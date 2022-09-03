:50 From the 50: Connor Choate

By Morgan Weaver

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Coppell, Texas native Connor Choate has been on the Aggies roster since 2019. As a freshman Choate played in all 13 games as the team’s primary deep snapper, earning the Special Teams Newcomer Award at the annual team banquet.

As a sophomore, Choate was named the Special Teams MVP. Last season Choate played in all 12 games as the team’s primary deep snapper and earned the Special Teams Mr. Dependable Award at the annual team banquet. On August 28th, 2021 Connor Choate was named the teams 12th Man.

In this edition of “:50 From the 50″, New’s 3 Sports, Morgan Weaver gets to know Choate, talking everything from this weeks game against Sam Houston to his favorite meal.

