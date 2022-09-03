Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Peanut Butter

By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Peanut Butter is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Sept. 2.

Peanut Butter is a Black Mouth Cur/Terrier mix and is about three years old. She is very sweet and will cuddle with you on the couch. She is vaccinated, spayed, an microchipped.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week: Peanut Butter
