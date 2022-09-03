A&M Consolidated cruises past UANL Monterrey Mexico

Highlights: A&M Consolidated cruises by UANL Monterrey
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:27 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a two hour rain delay, A&M Consolidated cruised by UANL Monterrey from Mexico 49-14. Consol wasted no time scoring after the delay. The Tigers lead by 21-0 at the end of the first quarter. Keshun Thomas and Roderick Taylor both had rushing touchdowns in the first quarter plus a passing touchdown from Will Hargett to Payton Bjork gave Consol an early lead.

Consol faces Lufkin during week three then they have a bye week before they begin district play on September 23.

