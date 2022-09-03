Brentwood Christian Rolls Over Yeguas

The game started out pretty well, weather was great, people were friendly. Yeguas pushed hard at the start and put 7 points up in the first quarter. Brentwood Bears then showed them how they play, and proceeded to score tying the game up. Then the Rain Delay happened pausing the game for over an hour. Bears held the lead at 28 to 7 in the 3rd Quarter.

Somerville Yeguas are hitting the road to go face off against the Weimar Wildcats. This is a non-conference game and kick off is set for September 9th at 7:30p taking place at Weimar High.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

