Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0

(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers (2-0) stayed unbeaten on the young season after a 6-0 overtime win over Hearne Friday night at Hornet Field.

The game was moved from Hearne’s Wood Field after several inches of rain fell earlier this week. The rain seemed to follow the Eagles to Caldwell as the game sat through a long weather delay.

Hearne (1-1) will travel to Elkhart next week looking to rebound against the Elks, while the Panthers will be in Schulenburg to take on the Shorthorns.

