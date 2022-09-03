Calibuso-Kwee, Park Carry Women’s Golf into Second After Day Two of Carmel Cup

Texas A&M Golf
Texas A&M Golf(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 4-over 364 behind Lana Calibuso-Kwee and Jennie Park both shooting 2-under 70 in the second round of the Carmel Cup at the par-72, 6,156-yard Pebble Beach Golf Links Saturday.

“The golf course played more difficult today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We got off to a good start but weren’t clean on the back nine, and that was the difference between yesterday and today. Jennie [Park] and Lana [Calibuso-Kwee] are playing really strong. Lana looked great in her first collegiate round yesterday and was very comfortable today.”

The Aggies (+2) sat nine strokes behind the reigning National Champion Stanford Cardinal (-7) after round two. Oklahoma State (+16), Arkansas (+19) and Mississippi State (+23) rounded out the top five.

Park (66-70—136) and Calibuso-Kwee (75-70—145) stood in second and tied for eighth, respectively, on the individual leaderboard. Park was five strokes behind Stanford’s Rose Zhang heading into the final round of play. Calibuso-Kwee sank a career-high four birdies and notched her first round-under-par as a collegian.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (79-74—155) shot 2-over 74 in round two and tied for 31st. Hailee Cooper (72-75—147) and Zoe Slaughter (73-75—148) shot 3-over 75 and tied for 15th and 17th, respectively. Adela Cernousek (72-77—149) rounded out the lineup with a 5-over 77 and held a share of 19th.

Next Up

The 11th-ranked Aggies tee off at 10:10 a.m. CT on Sunday to begin the final round of the tournament. Live stats are available at Golfstat.com.

Team Standings

1 – Stanford (-7)

2 – Texas A&M (+2)

3 – Oklahoma State (+16)

4 – Arkansas (+17)

5 – Mississippi State (+23)

6 – Texas Tech (+29)

7 – Oklahoma (+36)

8 – Vanderbilt (+40)

