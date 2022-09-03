Calvert and BVCHEA meet for a 6-man football matchup

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Calvert Trojans hit the road to take on the Brazos Valley Mustangs at Allen Academy Friday night. Both teams are looking for their first win of the season

Cohan Thompson starts the Trojans’ scoring and finds the end zone after a long run.

The Mustangs answer after Caleb Kocmoud Throws a touchdown pass to Jake Pote.

After Calvert only scored 12 points in their last game they would score a lot more in the first half when Antonio Porter threw a deep ball to K.D. Corona for a touchdown.

The last update received from this game was that the Trojans were on top of the Mustangs 14-6.

