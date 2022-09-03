College Station wins home opener over Nolan Catholic
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a lengthy lightning delay, the College Station football team beat Nolan Catholic (Fort Worth) 52-7 at Cougar Field Friday night for their home opener.
Anthony Trevino had two first-quarter touchdown runs. Quarterback Arrington Maiden had a touchdown pass to Xavier Vela and a touchdown run. Anthony Tisdell Jr. started the scoring with a punt return touchdown.
The Cougars will be back at home next Friday against Temple with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
