College Station wins home opener over Nolan Catholic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a lengthy lightning delay, the College Station football team beat Nolan Catholic (Fort Worth) 52-7 at Cougar Field Friday night for their home opener.

Anthony Trevino had two first-quarter touchdown runs. Quarterback Arrington Maiden had a touchdown pass to Xavier Vela and a touchdown run. Anthony Tisdell Jr. started the scoring with a punt return touchdown.

The Cougars will be back at home next Friday against Temple with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

