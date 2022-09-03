Fans experience Aggie Park for the first time on gameday

By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Fans got to tailgate in the new state-of-the-art Aggie Park for the first time on Aggie gameday Saturday morning.

The new space features over 20 acres of land, a two-part lake, an amphitheater and more. It’s all a part of a $36 million donation from private donors to Texas A&M University.

“I’ve been around college athletics for a long time and truly there’s nothing like it,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Just to have 20 acres in the middle of campus right next to your football stadium there’s nothing like it.”

Aggie fan Michele Chauviere said she’s made many memories with family and friends tailgating and looks forward to spending a lot of time in the new space.

“We used to come out to what was Spence Park and tailgate, just watching it change and develop has been fun,” Chauviere said.

Bjork said the space is a great example of what it means to be an Aggie.

“Aggie Park just epitomizes what Texas A&M is really all about,” says Bjork. “Set a standard don’t do it kind of halfway do it at the highest level.”

You can click here to claim a spot for the Appalachian State game. Virtual land rush will open on Sunday.

