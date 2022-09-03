BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Saturday will serve as a homecoming for the Williams brothers for SHSU. Linebacker Trevor Williams and wide receiver Tony Williams have both been on the team since 2019 and starred in high school at A&M Consolidated High School.

As long as they could hold a football, the Williams brothers have been attached at the hip.

“Since Pop Warner little league football being able to play at that level to high school to the collegiate level that’s something I do not take for granted and I appreciate it every single day,” said senior linebacker Tony.

Football was destined for the brothers, it has always been at the center of their family.

“We’re a football family, it’s been football. Our first date at Tiger Field for an A&M Consolidated football game,” said Julia Williams, Tony and Trevor’s mom.

Tony and Trevor play on opposite sides of the ball and while just 17 months separates their ages, like their positions their personalities couldn’t be more different.

“It’s just different as night and day and you wouldn’t think that because they are only like 17 months apart,” said Adrian Williams, the brothers dad. “Those guys have been able to put their various skill sets and personalities both on and off the field.”

For most of their football careers, the brothers were often described as “undersized” while growing up but that hasn’t stopped them from finding success with Sam Houston.

The odds of playing division one football are just 2.9 percent.

“To get the call from Sam Houston, my gosh, that was just an amazing, amazing deal,” said Adrian

The Williams boys beat the odds not once, but twice.

“We know the odds of just going from high school to college and the odds of having that opportunity but to have that for one and then to have that for two and then have them to be at the same school, I am sure we are breaking some odds record,” said Julia.

In Trevor’s career he has had 228 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 8 PBUs, 1 INT, 1 FF and 3 fumble recoveries. Last season Tony finished season with 5 grabs for 95 yards and a score at receiver, along with four tackles on special teams.

Now, the Williams family returns to Kyle Field in Sam Houston’s first game back in College Station since 2013.

“Growing up watching A&M play there and then of course having the boys come into town and play there is just a dream come true,” exclaimed Adrian.

And to do it with your sibling by your side is even better. Their sister, Taylor, is also a student manager with the team.

“This is a moment that you can only really dream of. To get an opportunity like this, you just can’t take it for granted,” said Tony, the senior redshirt receiver. “Every single day it’s still mind-boggling that we get to go back home and play against A&M”

