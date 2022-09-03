Huntsville picks up first win of the season with victory over Bryan

The Huntsville Hornets edge out the Bryan Vikings, 21-14.
(KBTX)
By Frank Greene
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - It was a slow first half, plagued with flags and minimal scoring. Huntsville would be the first to put points on the board with a goal line touchdown from Keiron Lee. This gives the Hornets a 7-0 lead going into the second.

Huntsville’s defense played a big part in the second quarter. Shiloh Jones would force a Vikings fumble, which is recovered by Ja’Darrius Smith. He takes it about 15 yards before being brought down. This turnover would eventually lead to another goal line situation. This time Hornet’s quarterback Austin Taylor with keeper will rush it in for another 7 points, widening Huntsville’s lead to 14-0.

The Hornet’s would make another big play later in the second with another forced fumble, this time from Braylon Phelps.

Bryan will hope to bounce back next week as they head to Brenham to take on the Cubs.

Huntsville will travel down I-35 next Friday to battle the Belton Tigers.

