Marines prepare for fly over’s

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Students had the opportunity to get a close up of two of the four helicopters that will being doing the fly over at Kyle Field and Aggie Park on Saturday.

The fly over’s will be done by Marine Light Attack Squadron 773, a reserve unit out of New Orleans. A utility helicopter and an A-H-1 Zulu attack helicopter were parked at Simpson Drill Fields Friday morning. Students were able to take photographs and ask pilots questions about the copters and what it’s like to be a pilot.

While it’s a great way to showcase the Marine Corps it’s a humbling experience for former student Lt. Colonel Morgan Smyth.

“I haven’t been on campus for a game since we lost to Texas before joining the SEC, so this is a fantastic opportunity, really excited to be here,” Smyth said. “We got a couple of Aggies flying with us tomorrow.”

Smyth said it’s a special event for him and he’ll have a lot of family coming out to watch tomorrow.

