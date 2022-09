BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota Rattlers were able to withstand the Madisonville Mustangs Friday night at Mustang Stadium.

Navasota was able to take a 7-0 lead into halftime, and turn it into a 27-21 overtime win.

Madisonville will head to Fairfield next week. Navasota will host Bellville.

