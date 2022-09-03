Normangee falls to Iola

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORMANGEE, Texas (KBTX) -The Iola bulldogs (1-1) obtained their first win against the Normangee panthers (0-2) at Panther Stadium Friday night.

The Bulldogs started off strong in the first quarter with a pass from Brain Crosby to Cale Creamer for their first touchdown of the game. In the second quarter the panthers put some points on the board with a quarter back keeper by Dallas Jones. The Panthers found success with a two point conversion right after the touchdown. The bulldogs didn’t let up and in the third quarter Crosby threw to Braydon Padgett for 38 yards that set up Crosby on the keeper for a touchdown.

The panthers couldn’t keep up with the bulldogs and fell 22-43.

Next Friday the panthers will take on the Chilton pirates in Chilton while the bulldogs take on the Lovelady lions in Lovelady.

