Rain and lightning put a damper on Snook, Brazos Christian football game

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Storms that blew through the Brazos Valley put a damper on the Snook Bluejays’ home opener against the Brazos Christian Eagles at Bluejay Field Friday night.

It was a high-energy game from the very start as Snook put a quick six on the scoreboard when they ran back the opening kickoff.

The Eagles answered right back with a score of their own. No. 12, quarterback Jackson Caffey drops back to lob a deep ball to wide receiver No. 2 Chance Locker to put the Eagles on the board.

With nine minutes left in the first quarter of play Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin takes a direct snap and runs the ball in from the 10 years line to put the Eagles up 13-7.

With just under four minutes left in the first quarter Snook’s quarterback No. 7, Beaux Hruska takes a shot down the field and lobs a pass to wide receiver No. 2 Lance Lara to pick up the first down. That wouldn’t be enough to get the Bluejays back on the board again before the storms blew in.

Despite the high-intensity play between the two teams the game did not finish and will go in the record books as a 0-0 tie, but Brazos Christian was ahead on the scoreboard 14-7 when the game was called.

