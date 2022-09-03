Rain and lightning put a damper on Snook, Brazos Christian football game
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Storms that blew through the Brazos Valley put a damper on the Snook Bluejays’ home opener against the Brazos Christian Eagles at Bluejay Field Friday night.
It was a high-energy game from the very start as Snook put a quick six on the scoreboard when they ran back the opening kickoff.
The Eagles answered right back with a score of their own. No. 12, quarterback Jackson Caffey drops back to lob a deep ball to wide receiver No. 2 Chance Locker to put the Eagles on the board.
With nine minutes left in the first quarter of play Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin takes a direct snap and runs the ball in from the 10 years line to put the Eagles up 13-7.
With just under four minutes left in the first quarter Snook’s quarterback No. 7, Beaux Hruska takes a shot down the field and lobs a pass to wide receiver No. 2 Lance Lara to pick up the first down. That wouldn’t be enough to get the Bluejays back on the board again before the storms blew in.
Despite the high-intensity play between the two teams the game did not finish and will go in the record books as a 0-0 tie, but Brazos Christian was ahead on the scoreboard 14-7 when the game was called.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.