Rain and lightning put a damper on Snook, Brazos Christian football game

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Storms that blew through the Brazos Valley put a damper on the Snook Bluejays’ home opener against the Brazos Christian Eagles at Bluejay Field Friday night.

It was a high-energy game from the very start as Snook put a quick six on the scoreboard when they ran back the opening kickoff.

The Eagles answered right back with a score of their own. No. 12, quarterback Jackson Caffey drops back to lob a deep ball to wide receiver No. 2 Chance Locker to put the Eagles on the board.

With nine minutes left in the first quarter of play Brazos Christian’s Ryan Burtin takes a direct snap and runs the ball in from the 10 years line to put the Eagles up 13-7.

With just under four minutes left in the first quarter Snook’s quarterback No. 7, Beaux Hruska takes a shot down the field and lobs a pass to wide receiver No. 2 Lance Lara to pick up the first down. That wouldn’t be enough to get the Bluejays back on the board again before the storms blew in.

Despite the high-intensity play between the two teams the game did not finish and will go in the record books as a 0-0 tie, but Brazos Christian was ahead on the scoreboard 14-7 when the game was called.

Rain and lightning put a damper on the Snook, Brazos Christian game Friday Night. But not before the two teams battled back and forth before the game was called off. We'll have highlights tonight on Friday Football Fever. pic.twitter.com/f537Vk2Ka0 — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) September 3, 2022

