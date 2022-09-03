The Rangers fall in their home opener, 38-28

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder had a rough season opener last week on the road at Willis, Friday the Rangers looked to regroup as they opened their home portion of their schedule against Salado.

The Ranger got off to a quick lead from Nate Scoutron rushing touchdown but the Eagles answered on the next possession. Luke Law connect with Seth Reavis for a 50 yard touchdown to tie it at 7.

After over an hour long lightning delay, the teams resumes the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Law hit his brother Roman Law for a touchdown to take a 21-7 lead.

The Rangers brought it within a touchdown with a Nate Figgers receiving touchdown and later tied it at 28.

Rudder would lose 38-28 and will hit the road to take on Killeen Chaparral next week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One year later, police make an arrest after a double murder in Bryan
One year later, police arrest double-homicide suspect after posting rap video online
City building and fire inspectors issued violations for the HVAC unit causing the widespread...
Building and fire violations found due to mold as Aggies move in
The fourth named tropical system of the season has formed in the open waters of the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic after rare, quiet August
Family and friends of four people killed by an intoxicated driver in 2020 gather outside the...
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
2-year-old Sophie Collins is fighting for her life due to an E. Coli infection causing...
SoSo Strong: Community rallies behind 2-year-old girl fighting for her life after E. Coli infection leads to life-threatening condition

Latest News

College Station wins home opener over Nolan Catholic
Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor
Normangee vs Iola
Normangee falls to Iola
United Way
United Way KBTX
Rudder vs Salado
Rudder vs Salado