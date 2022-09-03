The Rangers fall in their home opener, 38-28

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder had a rough season opener last week on the road at Willis, Friday the Rangers looked to regroup as they opened their home portion of their schedule against Salado.

The Ranger got off to a quick lead from Nate Scoutron rushing touchdown but the Eagles answered on the next possession. Luke Law connect with Seth Reavis for a 50 yard touchdown to tie it at 7.

After over an hour long lightning delay, the teams resumes the first quarter.

In the third quarter, Law hit his brother Roman Law for a touchdown to take a 21-7 lead.

The Rangers brought it within a touchdown with a Nate Figgers receiving touchdown and later tied it at 28.

Rudder would lose 38-28 and will hit the road to take on Killeen Chaparral next week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.