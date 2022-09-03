Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor

2022 Friday Football Fever
By Peyton Reed
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers fell short in a 55-41 shootout against the Taylor Ducks in their home opener.

Early in the first, Ryan Valdez finds Jarvis Anderson, who brings it down for a Taylor touchdown, a common theme throughout the night.

However, the Tigers hit back quickly, as Blaydn Barcak finds Robert Owens for six.

Andrias Fisher also showed up for Taylor, taking a handoff outside and breaking three tackles en route to the endzone during the first half.

The game was a back and forth offensive battle that ultimately saw the Ducks coming out on top on the road.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One year later, police make an arrest after a double murder in Bryan
One year later, police arrest double-homicide suspect after posting rap video online
City building and fire inspectors issued violations for the HVAC unit causing the widespread...
Building and fire violations found due to mold as Aggies move in
The fourth named tropical system of the season has formed in the open waters of the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic after rare, quiet August
Family and friends of four people killed by an intoxicated driver in 2020 gather outside the...
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
2-year-old Sophie Collins is fighting for her life due to an E. Coli infection causing...
SoSo Strong: Community rallies behind 2-year-old girl fighting for her life after E. Coli infection leads to life-threatening condition

Latest News

Rockdale drops home opener to Taylor 55-41
Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor 55-41
Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Brentwood Christian Rolls Over Yeguas
2022 Friday Football Fever Replay
A&M Consolidated cruises past UANL Monterrey Mexico