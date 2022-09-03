Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - The Rockdale Tigers fell short in a 55-41 shootout against the Taylor Ducks in their home opener.

Early in the first, Ryan Valdez finds Jarvis Anderson, who brings it down for a Taylor touchdown, a common theme throughout the night.

However, the Tigers hit back quickly, as Blaydn Barcak finds Robert Owens for six.

Andrias Fisher also showed up for Taylor, taking a handoff outside and breaking three tackles en route to the endzone during the first half.

The game was a back and forth offensive battle that ultimately saw the Ducks coming out on top on the road.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.