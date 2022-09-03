Texas A&M blanks Sam Houston 31-0 in season opener

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M football team beat Sam Houston 31-0 at Kyle Field on Saturday to open the 2022 season.

The game was suspended for about three hours at halftime due to a lightning delay. The Aggies led 17-0 before the delay, and Devon Achane and Ainias Smith added touchdowns in the second half after the pause in the action.

Starting quarterback Haynes King finished 20/31 with 364 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. King’s first touchdown came in the first quarter on a 66-yard connection to Yulkeith Brown. King and Smith hooked up for a couple of touchdowns (a 63-yard score in the second quarter, and a 43-yard TD in the fourth quarter).

Backup quarterback Max Johnson saw snaps at the end of the fourth quarter, going 3/4 for 23 yards.

Nine different Aggie receivers caught passes. Smith led the way with 6 catches for 164 yards. Brown had 68 yards thanks to his long touchdown. True freshman Evan Stewart had 5 catches for 57 yards and freshman Chris Marshall had 4 catches for 41 yards.

The Bearkats had 198 total yards of offense, 91 passing, and 107 rushing.

The Aggies will be back at Kyle Field next Saturday to take on Appalachian State at 2:30 p.m. Sam Houston will host Northern Arizona for their home opener next Saturday.

