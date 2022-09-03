Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their season-opening unbeaten string to six matches when they battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in Sunday’s 11 a.m. contest at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

The Aggies are coming off a 1-0 shutout against Illinois in a match that A&M held the Illini to just two shots.

Texas A&M also has a 0-0 tie against No. 25 Clemson and victories over McNeese (8-0), Sam Houston (6-0) and New Mexico State (2-1). The NMSU win came in front of 6,086 fans, the 11th largest women’s college soccer regular-season crowd in NCAA history.

With a starting backline of freshman Carolyn Calzada and seniors Karlina Sample and Katie Smith, the Maroon & White have held their first five opponents to just 12 shots-on-goal this season and the Aggies are outscoring opponents 17-1.

Texas A&M has had 11 different players find the back of the net through three matches. MaKhiya McDonald leads the squad with three goals and is the only player to record a brace in 2022 with her two goals against McNeese. Kate Colvin and Sawyer Dumond have two goals apiece. Others to notch goals are Sydney Becerra, Carissa Boeckmann, Quinn Cornog, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula, Mia Pante, Sample and Jai Smith.

The Aggies are 2-0 all-time against the Buckeyes with a pair of one-goal victories at Ellis Field.

The teams first met in 1999 with the Maroon & White claiming a 2-1 triumph.

They squared off again in 2019 with A&M prevailing, 1-0. In the 2019 meeting, Jimena Lopez scored on a free kick from a yard outside the penalty box in the 58th minute and Shantel Hutton made four saves in goal. Three current Aggies saw action in that contest with Sample playing the full 90 minutes and Ali Russell and Katie Smith making appearances off the bench.

The match is available on Big Ten Plus (www.BigTenPlus.com). David Ellis (play-by-play) and Thomas Dick (color) will handle the radio call on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available inside the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com.