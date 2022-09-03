Texas A&M Soccer Match Preview: at Ohio State

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies look to extend their season-opening unbeaten string to six matches when they battle the Ohio State Buckeyes in Sunday’s 11 a.m. contest at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

The Aggies are coming off a 1-0 shutout against Illinois in a match that A&M held the Illini to just two shots.

Texas A&M also has a 0-0 tie against No. 25 Clemson and victories over McNeese (8-0), Sam Houston (6-0) and New Mexico State (2-1). The NMSU win came in front of 6,086 fans, the 11th largest women’s college soccer regular-season crowd in NCAA history.

With a starting backline of freshman Carolyn Calzada and seniors Karlina Sample and Katie Smith, the Maroon & White have held their first five opponents to just 12 shots-on-goal this season and the Aggies are outscoring opponents 17-1.

Texas A&M has had 11 different players find the back of the net through three matches. MaKhiya McDonald leads the squad with three goals and is the only player to record a brace in 2022 with her two goals against McNeese. Kate Colvin and Sawyer Dumond have two goals apiece. Others to notch goals are Sydney Becerra, Carissa Boeckmann, Quinn Cornog, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula, Mia Pante, Sample and Jai Smith.

The Aggies are 2-0 all-time against the Buckeyes with a pair of one-goal victories at Ellis Field.

The teams first met in 1999 with the Maroon & White claiming a 2-1 triumph.

They squared off again in 2019 with A&M prevailing, 1-0. In the 2019 meeting, Jimena Lopez scored on a free kick from a yard outside the penalty box in the 58th minute and Shantel Hutton made four saves in goal. Three current Aggies saw action in that contest with Sample playing the full 90 minutes and Ali Russell and Katie Smith making appearances off the bench.

The match is available on Big Ten Plus (www.BigTenPlus.com). David Ellis (play-by-play) and Thomas Dick (color) will handle the radio call on 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley with the audio also available inside the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com.

Most Read

One year later, police make an arrest after a double murder in Bryan
One year later, police arrest double-homicide suspect after posting rap video online
City building and fire inspectors issued violations for the HVAC unit causing the widespread...
Building and fire violations found due to mold as Aggies move in
Missing alert canceled for Texas A&M student
Missing alert canceled for A&M student reported missing
Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl
Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic
Family and friends of four people killed by an intoxicated driver in 2020 gather outside the...
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal

Latest News

Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Rockdale drops home opener to Taylor 55-41
Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor 55-41
:50 from the 50 featuring Connor Choate
:50 From the 50: Connor Choate
Tony and Trevor Williams
Homecoming for the Williams