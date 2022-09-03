Texas A&M Sweeps Memphis Friday Night

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team (3-2) needed just three sets (25-15, 25-19, 25-22) to power past Memphis (3-2) Friday night in its second showing in the Fight in the Fort.

Graduate transfer Caroline Meuth led the way with a 12-kill performance, while Ava Underwood scooped a season-high 10 digs for her first career double-digit outing. Elena Karakasi patrolled the offense with 22 assists while the Aggies combined for 11 blocks led by Meuth who finished with four.

With Meuth behind the service line, the Aggies scored four unanswered points to hold an 8-5 lead in the opening frame. Memphis called a timeout trailing by five, before a 4-0 run with Lauren Hogan behind the service line propelled A&M to an 18-10 advantage. A solo block by Logan Lednicky pushed the Maroon & White to set point before an attacking error by Memphis handed the Aggies the 25-15 opening-set win.

It was a back-and-forth battle to start the second, before a 6-1 run by the Tigers helped them to a 10-5 advantage. A block and ace from Meuth leveled the score at 15-all, before Ciera Hecht’s third kill gave A&M its first lead of the frame. A pair of successful challenges by head coach Bird Kuhn kept the Aggies in control, while a block and kill from Meuth helped the Maroon & White secure the set, 25-19.

Back-to-back aces from Karakasi made it 5-3 in favor of the Aggies to start the deciding set. Lednicky’s seventh kill silenced a three-point run by the Tigers while the teams exchanged blows back-and-forth late in the set. A kill from Meuth, followed by a block by Lednicky and Madison Bowser, gave A&M the 25-22 victory.

UP NEXT

The Aggies conclude the Fight in the Fort against tournament host TCU Saturday at 6 p.m.

BIRD BITS

Head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

Overall thoughts on the match…

“The response after a quick turnaround and the discipline tonight is what stands out to me. I felt like the team was more locked in and disciplined than we were this morning. For that being the second match of the day, I’m proud of them for that. We’ve got a clean slate tomorrow with another new team that we need to execute against.”

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.