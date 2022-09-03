Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has now begun issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Earl, which formed Friday evening. Alongside Hurricane Danielle, Tropical Storm Earl marks the second storm to be given a name in 36 hours.

Maximum Sustained Winds 40 mph Minimum Central Pressure 1005 mb Location 18.4° N 60.3° W Movement WNW at 14 mph

Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl (KBTX Weather)

Tropical Storm Earl is expected to pass just north of the Northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. It will turn away from the United States and poses no threat to the Brazos Valley.

After an incredibly quiet August, having two storms named in a 36-hour period is a complete turnaround from little-to-no activity in the tropics. Earl represents a potential change in tropics activity, especially after leading tropical meteorologists at NOAA and Colorado State University predicted this year to be an above-average season. The climatological peak of Hurricane Season is on September 10th.

