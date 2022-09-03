Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic

Second storm named in 36 hours.
By Drew Davis
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Hurricane Center has now begun issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Earl, which formed Friday evening. Alongside Hurricane Danielle, Tropical Storm Earl marks the second storm to be given a name in 36 hours.

Maximum Sustained Winds40 mph
Minimum Central Pressure1005 mb
Location18.4° N 60.3° W
MovementWNW at 14 mph
Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl
Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl(KBTX Weather)

Tropical Storm Earl is expected to pass just north of the Northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. It will turn away from the United States and poses no threat to the Brazos Valley.

After an incredibly quiet August, having two storms named in a 36-hour period is a complete turnaround from little-to-no activity in the tropics. Earl represents a potential change in tropics activity, especially after leading tropical meteorologists at NOAA and Colorado State University predicted this year to be an above-average season. The climatological peak of Hurricane Season is on September 10th.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One year later, police make an arrest after a double murder in Bryan
One year later, police arrest double-homicide suspect after posting rap video online
The fourth named tropical system of the season has formed in the open waters of the Atlantic
Tropical Storm Danielle forms in the Atlantic after rare, quiet August
City building and fire inspectors issued violations for the HVAC unit causing the widespread...
Building and fire violations found due to mold as Aggies move in
Family and friends of four people killed by an intoxicated driver in 2020 gather outside the...
Families, friends of four killed in Somerville by drunk driver outraged by plea deal
2-year-old Sophie Collins is fighting for her life due to an E. Coli infection causing...
SoSo Strong: Community rallies behind 2-year-old girl fighting for her life after E. Coli infection leads to life-threatening condition

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 9/2
Friday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 9/2
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring) - clipped version
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring) - clipped version
Times of wet weather are expected this weekend.
Keep the rain gear handy! Times of wet weather expected this Labor Day Weekend