United Way Brazos Valley held Campaign Kickoff Tailgate

By Tyler Hoskins
Published: Sep. 3, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - United Way Brazos Valley held their Campaign Kickoff Tailgate at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center Friday morning.

Those in attendance were treated to lunch and could participate in various activities. Throughout the morning United Way Brazos Valley awarded donations to several businesses and organizations. KBTX’s very own Karla Castillo served as the master of ceremonies.

Alison Prince, United Way Brazos Valley President said this is the start of the organizations 9 month campaign that will put money back into the community to fight for education, financial stability and health.

“A lot of the funds that will be raised throughout the campaign will be used to provide grants to nonprofit organizations as well as to fund programs like ride to health, 211 Texas and our early literacy program,” Prince said.

Prince said she’s always blown away by how supportive the Brazos Valley is and the event is just another way to support local nonprofits.

