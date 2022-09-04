Aggie game recap: Sam Houston

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Number 6 Texas A&M opened up their 2022 season with a shutout win over Sam Houston, 31-0.

Thought it took the aggies a little while to warm up against their neighbors down highway 30, there were still a lot of bright spots.

“Well, like I say, any win is a good win,” said Head Coach Jimbo Fisher.

Despite having a career day, Fisher thought his QB1, Haynes King, could have done better.

“I thought Haynes played a solid game, but he still had two critical mistakes,” Fisher said of King’s two interceptions. “He can play better than that but I thought he threw the ball accurately downfield.”

King threw for a career-high 364 yards and three touchdowns in the win that included an almost three-hour weather delay.

The Aggies were up 17-0 at the half when the game was suspended due to lightning, the first delay at Kyle Field since 2014.

“We would make our adjustments and get ready to go back out and about four minutes before we got back out, here comes another one,” said FIsher. “About the fourth time Mark [Robinson] come, I was about to fire him and send him out of the building,” Fisher chuckled.

The Aggies and Bearkats would eventually retake the field around 3:50 p.m.

Ainias Smith had six receptions for a career-high 164 yards with two touchdowns and Devon Achane ran for a score to help Texas A&M in the win. Young receivers Yulkeith Brown, Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall also had promising game one’s.

“I know they had the little jitters walking out of the tunnel or whatever. But it seemed like all of that went away as soon as the game started,” said Smith. “Came out and they didn’t play like no freshmen.”

On defense, Texas A&M has been as advertised, the Aggies allowed less than 200 yards, had three sacks and forced two turnovers.

“If the offense doesn’t score, we win the game,” said safety Demani Richardson. “Just pitching the shutout just, it’s like a defense dream.”

Up next the Aggies play Appalachian State, a team that nearly upset North Carolina on Saturday.

“We won this game. It’s a new week. We just have to go out and practice well, prepare well, watch film and do all the little things,” said Richardson.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.