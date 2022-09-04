Aggies and Buckeyes Play to 0-0 Draw

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies and Ohio State Buckeyes played to a 0-0 tie in Sunday’s matinee at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.

The Maroon & White posted their fifth shutout in the first six matches as the backline of Carolyn Calzada, Karlina Sample and Katie Smith, along with help from the midfield, held Ohio State to four shots-on-goal for the match.

Texas A&M (4-0-2) withstood an early Ohio State offensive that included five corner kicks in the first 15 minutes of play, but the Aggies owned the advantage in shots at the intermission at 7-2.

The Aggies best chance to score came in the 65th minute when Carissa Boeckmann sent a high shot in from the top of the penalty box and the Buckeyes’ keeper had to punch it over the crossbar.

Kenna Caldwell made four saves to pick up her third shutout of the season and the 11th of her career.

The Aggies held the shot advantage deep into the match, but the Buckeyes sent in a late flurry with six tries in the last 13 minutes. Ohio State had a slim shot advantage (15-14) along with the edge in shots-on-goal (4-2) and corner kicks (10-2).

UP NEXT…

The Aggies open a four-match homestand Thursday when they host the TCU Horned Frogs in a 7 p.m. at Ellis Field.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Comments from head coach G Guerrieri and graduate defender Karlina Sample are available on 12thMan.com.

