Aggies Win Fight in the Fort with 3-1 Victory Over TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team (4-2) went undefeated at the Fight in the Fort after besting TCU (1-4) in four sets (19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23) Saturday night.

Caroline Meuth was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while Lauren Hogan and Elena Karakasi earned the event’s best defender and best setter awards, respectively. Additionally, Logan Lednicky was placed on the all-tournament team.

In a dramatic fourth set, the Aggies trailed early before Lednicky tooled one off the block to knot the score at 10-all. The rookie turned in her second-career 20-kill performance to keep A&M within reach. An ace from Allison Fields leveled it back up at 14, before the Horned Frogs responded with a 3-0 run. The Maroon & White scored three unanswered points down the stretch as the back-and-forth battle continued. An attacking error by the Horned Frogs pushed A&M to set point while another ace from Fields out of a TCU-called timeout gave the Aggies the 25-23 victory.

TCU came out strong to start the match, jumping ahead early and never looking back. Despite a kill from Lednicky with the Horned Frogs at set point, TCU took the frame, 25-19.

The Aggies responded in the following set, jumping out to as much as six. Lednicky’s match-leading 12th kill sealed the frame, 25-21, to level the match at one-set apiece. The Maroon & White carried its momentum into the third set, as a block by Karakasi and Molly Brown pushed the Aggies ahead, 12-5, midway through the frame. An ace from Lednicky helped A&M reach set point before an attacking error from the Horned Frogs handed the Aggies the set, 25-17.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Reed Arena Tuesday and host Sam Houston at 5 p.m.

BIRD BITS

Head coach Laura “Bird” Kuhn

On team’s 3-0 showing at the tournament…

“Any time you go on the road and you get pushed and challenged, but respond positively, that’s growth. We learned a lot about how consistent we need to be at executing our game plans in order to get those positive outcomes.”

On the team’s quick turnaround…

“We’re excited to be back in front of the 12th Man on Tuesday, but we need to clean up a few things and just get back to being us and executing from start to finish.”

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook, Instagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.