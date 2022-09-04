Mart man charged with child exploitation after allegedly sending explicit images to federal investigators

Leonard Newman of Mart
Leonard Newman of Mart(Mclennan County S.O. Criminal Investigations Division)
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Leonard Newman, of Mart, has been charged with distribution of child pornography, among other offenses, after officials say he sent explicit images of children to federal authorities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Newman was arrested Sept. 2 at his home in Mart after a search warrant was obtained by the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit and Homeland Security Investigations.

While in the home, authorities found Newman in possession of child pornography, some of which he’d been creating with at least two 12-year-old relatives since they were eight-years-old, according to Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

“Newman is the worst of the worst, you don’t get any worse than doing this to your own family,” McNamara told KWTX Sunday. “He is sick, deranged, and pure evil.”

According to the investigators, Newman confessed to sexually abusing four children as well as sending photographs and videos he made to other individuals.

Newman has been charged with sexual performance of a child, distribution of child pornography, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child and two counts of continuous trafficking of minors.

He remained in the McLennan County Jail Sunday night, no bond amounts were listed.

