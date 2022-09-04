No. 11 Aggies Lock in Runner-Up Finish at Carmel Cup

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team began the 2022-23 season with a runner-up finish at the Carmel Cup on Sunday at the par-72, 6,156-yard Pebble Beach Golf Links.

“We were within striking distance of the No. 1 team in the country,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Where we are at this point, Stanford is our measuring stick for where we want to be and what we want to accomplish. We had a good showing, but we know that we have a lot to work on and improve on. Jennie [Park] had a solid week and the great thing is that she still has so much more room to grow. She is going to have a phenomenal year.”

The Aggies shot 1-over 1081 and locked in second place, 15 shots over the third place Oklahoma State Cowgirls (+16). The Maroon & White was only bested by the reigning national champion and No. 1 Stanford Cardinal (-12). Rounding out the top five were Mississippi State (+24) and Arkansas (+28).

This marks the fourth runner-up finish for the Aggies in the Chadwell era. Texas A&M has yet to finish outside of the top six in a regular-season tournament under the leadership of Chadwell.

Jennie Park (66-70-73—209) led the Aggies every step of the way, going 7-under 209 and placing third on the individual leaderboard. The Carrollton, Texas, native has finished in the top three in back-to-back outings, dating back to when she tied for third at last year’s NCAA Championships. This marks the fourth top-three performance of Park’s career.

Hailee Cooper (72-75-69—216) tore up Pebble Beach in the final round, going 3-under 69 in the final 18 to give her sole possession of ninth. Lana Calibuso-Kwee (75-70-74—219) was solid for the Aggies in her collegiate debut, carding a 3-over 219 for the tournament and finishing in 12th.

Adela Cernousek (72-77-71—220) shot 1-under 71 on the final day and tied for 13th, while Zoe Slaughter (73-75-73—221) produced the seventh top-20 finish of her Aggie career, placing tied for 18th at the Carmel Cup. Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (79-74-73—226) rounded out the group tied for 29th.

The 11th-ranked Aggies host the “Mo” Morial at Traditions Club Sept. 20-21.

