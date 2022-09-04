One person injured following a shooting in Navasota

shooting
shooting(MGN)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

The incident took place in the 700 block of West Virginia Street around 10 p.m.

Navasota Police released a statement confirming that one person was injured during the shooting and was transported to a local hospital by helicopter for treatment.

The Navasota Police Department did not confirm what led to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released later.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One year later, police make an arrest after a double murder in Bryan
One year later, police arrest double-homicide suspect after posting rap video online
DPS is investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning on OSR.
One person killed in crash on OSR
City building and fire inspectors issued violations for the HVAC unit causing the widespread...
Building and fire violations found due to mold as Aggies move in
Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl
Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic
Missing alert canceled for Texas A&M student
Missing alert canceled for A&M student reported missing

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Saturday(Recurring)
10PM AGGIES SAM HOUSTON PKG
10PM AGGIES SAM HOUSTON PKG
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 9/3
Saturday Evening Pinpoint Weather Update 9/3
Fans experience Aggie Park for the first time on a gameday
Fans experience Aggie Park for the first time on a gameday