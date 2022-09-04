One person injured following a shooting in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Navasota Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night.

The incident took place in the 700 block of West Virginia Street around 10 p.m.

Navasota Police released a statement confirming that one person was injured during the shooting and was transported to a local hospital by helicopter for treatment.

The Navasota Police Department did not confirm what led to the shooting or if a suspect is in custody.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released later.

