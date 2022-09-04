Window for evening storms. Isolated thunder & lightning for Labor Day activities

By Shel Winkley
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Eyes are on North Texas as we head into the early evening hours. A small disturbance had kicked off severe weather and localized flooding in the Metroplex Sunday afternoon. While we do not anticipate the same caliber of storms for the Brazos Valley, a quick chance for a few downpours and rumbles of thunder are possible between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. -- mainly across the northern reaches of the Brazos Valley. As the sun goes down, these storms will be on a downward slide. Expect things to go quiet by midnight at the latest. We wake to a decently comfortable September morning as lows fall to the low 70s area wide.

Labor Day plans outdoors? The unofficial end to the summer season will start sunny & warm. Pushing 90° by noon with a heat index around the mid-90s. Afternoon hours will bubble up scattered clouds and eventually a few spots of rain and thunderstorms. Highest chance for passing wet weather falls along I-45 and north of OSR. Lightning may send us some of us indoors for 30-60 minutes at a time. While the overall rain coverage each day will be fairly low, a weather maker gets stuck over East Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana this week. Isolated 20% to 30% chance for passing afternoon and early evening rain continues this week and through the weekend.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain before 10pm. Low: 73. Wind: SSW 0-5 mph.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 93. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for rain. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

