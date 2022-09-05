Aggie defense impressive in Durkin’s debut

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 6 Texas A&M football opened the season with a 31-0 shutout win over Sam Houston on Saturday at Kyle Field. It was DJ Durkin’s debut as defensive coordinator and the second shutout in the Jimbo Fisher era.

The Aggie defense hasn’t allowed a touchdown at Kyle Field in three straight games dating back to last year. There’s a lot of experience on this team with six of the team’s top ten tacklers returning, but there are also a lot of new faces that stepped up including sophomore Jardin Gilbert who had five total tackles and his first career interception. The Aggies said this defensive performance was a great way to get the season started.

”Coach Durkin does a good job of making sure that we don’t forget that we’re all a brotherhood,” Texas A&M defensive back Jardin Gilbert said. “His schemes and things help us be in the right place at the right time. With that being said, I do think it’s definitely a tone-setter for a great start on the season,” Gilbert added.

“It’s definitely a great tone-setter for the season if the other team doesn’t score any points,” explained Texas A&M defensive lineman Isaiah Raikes. “Obviously we made mistakes, every team will. We were able to capitalize on them in the red zone. The fact that we were able to keep 0 points on the board definitely a great accomplishment as a defense and we want to continue to do that for the rest of the season,” Raikes added.

Texas A&M’s defense will now go up against Appalachain State who put up 61 points against North Carolina in their opener including 40 points in the fourth quarter.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.
Bryan Police declare suspicious deaths a double homicide
Two people were arrested on Friday after they lead a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper...
Two arrests made after high speed chase that ends in Milam County
shooting
One person injured following a shooting in Navasota
DPS is investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning on OSR.
One person killed in crash on OSR
Fans experience Aggie Park on the first gameday of the year
Fans experience Aggie Park for the first time on gameday

Latest News

Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Rockdale drops home opener to Taylor 55-41
Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor 55-41
Lednicky Named SEC Freshman of the Week
Lednicky Named SEC Freshman of the Week
High School Football rankings
High School Football rankings