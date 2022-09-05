Be Czech for a day at Caldwell’s Kolache Festival!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual Kolache Festival on the square in downtown Caldwell is always the second Saturday in September.

Susan Mott and Hannah Kovar with the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce joined News Three at Noon on Monday, Sept. 5 to discuss the 37th annual event.

The festival celebrates the Czech heritage for which the area is known and attracts more than 30,000 visitors that day. Tens of thousands of kolaches are sold, as well as homemade sausage and festival foods of all kinds. They’ll have Czech bands on two stages, a kolache eating contest, period costumes, dancing, farm equipment show, antique car show, kid rides and activities, and live acts of all kinds.

It’s happening on Saturday, Sept. 10 and admission is free.

For more information, go to burlesoncountytx.com.

