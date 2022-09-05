Bryan Police invesitgating suspicious deaths on Silver Hill Road

By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.

Three people including a baby were involved in the accident.

A portion of Silver Hill Road has been shut down.

Bryan police are still investigating this crash but sources tell KBTX that two people have died.

We will provide updates as soon as they become available.

