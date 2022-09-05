C.H. Yoe High School football coach arrested for DWI
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - a coach for the C.H Yoe high school football team has been arrested.
Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway.
Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.
Lopez was charged with driving while intoxicated.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.