College Station ISD students make All-State Journalism staff

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to budding journalists Ian Curtis and Elisabeth Stewart on being named to the 2022 UIL All-State Journalism staff!

Curtis, a senior at A&M Consolidated High School, and Stewart, a senior at College Station High School, were two of fewer than 100 students in all UIL classifications statewide to earn the honor. The all-state distinction for Stewart was her third in as many years.

To qualify for the all-state staff, students must have earned 50 points by participating in UIL invitational contests, UIL district, regional and state contests, as well as Interscholastic League Press Conference (ILPC) and similar type journalism contests. Curtis and Stewart topped the 50-point threshold with 79 and 93 points, respectively.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.
Bryan Police declare suspicious deaths a double homicide
Two people were arrested on Friday after they lead a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper...
Two arrests made after high speed chase that ends in Milam County
shooting
One person injured following a shooting in Navasota
DPS is investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning on OSR.
One person killed in crash on OSR
Fans experience Aggie Park on the first gameday of the year
Fans experience Aggie Park for the first time on gameday

Latest News

This year many Americans will continue to vacation in the fall
AAA predicts travel season will continue past Labor Day
The annual event takes places on the second Saturday in September.
Be Czech for a day at Caldwell’s Kolache Festival!
KBTX Gas Prices
Gas prices drop, but will they stay down? Expert weighs in
Urban Table sees growth after two years of slower business due to COVID-19.
College Station restaurant sees growth as Labor Day hits