College Station ISD students make All-State Journalism staff

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to budding journalists Ian Curtis and Elisabeth Stewart on being named to the 2022 UIL All-State Journalism staff!

Curtis, a senior at A&M Consolidated High School, and Stewart, a senior at College Station High School, were two of fewer than 100 students in all UIL classifications statewide to earn the honor. The all-state distinction for Stewart was her third in as many years.

To qualify for the all-state staff, students must have earned 50 points by participating in UIL invitational contests, UIL district, regional and state contests, as well as Interscholastic League Press Conference (ILPC) and similar type journalism contests. Curtis and Stewart topped the 50-point threshold with 79 and 93 points, respectively.

