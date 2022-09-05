College Station restaurant sees growth as Labor Day hits

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -After nearly two years of suffering due to COVID-19, one local restaurant is thriving after a busy summer.

Labor Day not only marks the unofficial end of summer, but it also signifies the end of the summer travel season. The summer of 2022 led Urban Table to record sales.

Opening in April of 2019, the restaurant started with long waits and full tables. The community was excited to have a restaurant that offered an American flare by Chef Tai.

But COVID-19 hit the restaurant industry hard in 2020. Bar Manager, Joseph Garcia, told KBTX regular customers stopped coming by and their businesses overall started to slow down like so many others.

“I mean back when the pandemic started I know so much changed,” said Garcia. “I was here for the back end of the pandemic and even then I’ve realized how far past that stage we are now. So, I just can’t imagine going back to that place where we were wondering what’s next for Urban Table.”

Garcia said Urban Table is busy year round due to local customers coming back for more, but summer months seemed to be a highlight of their yearly business numbers.

When Labor Day comes around, Garcia said they often look back on the summer and compare it to past years.

“Compared to last year, I mean we didn’t have the half the crowd we do on this year’s Labor Day. It just shows you how we are moving forward. All of our staff is so grateful for our customers and it’s really great to see everyone’s faces,” Garcia said.

