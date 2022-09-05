Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off early with a celebration in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hispanic Heritage Month officially beings September 15 but it’s never too early to start celebrating.

Hundreds of Hispanic Americans, Latino Americans and supporters gathered in Downtown Bryan Sunday afternoon for a Hispanic Month Kickoff Celebration.

The family-friendly event was free and open to the public. Streets near the celebration were blocked off to allow extra space for the dozens or more food and drink vendors. There was also live music, a DJ and restaurants and businesses remained open longer than normal to accommodate those in attendance.

Event organizers said the celebration was a way to honor the cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

“We do this that way we can show the community about the Hispanic culture and it’s a good way to interact and just have a taste of different foods,” said Debbie Rodriguez, event organizer, and owner of Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant.

National Hispanic Heritage Month was first proclaimed by President George H.W. Bush on September 14, 1989.

