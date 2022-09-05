Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off early with a celebration in Downtown Bryan

National Hispanic Heritage Month was first proclaimed by President George H.W. Bush on September 14, 1989.
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Hispanic Heritage Month officially beings September 15 but it’s never too early to start celebrating.

Hundreds of Hispanic Americans, Latino Americans and supporters gathered in Downtown Bryan Sunday afternoon for a Hispanic Month Kickoff Celebration.

The family-friendly event was free and open to the public. Streets near the celebration were blocked off to allow extra space for the dozens or more food and drink vendors. There was also live music, a DJ and restaurants and businesses remained open longer than normal to accommodate those in attendance.

Event organizers said the celebration was a way to honor the cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

“We do this that way we can show the community about the Hispanic culture and it’s a good way to interact and just have a taste of different foods,” said Debbie Rodriguez, event organizer, and owner of Casa Rodriguez Mexican Restaurant.

National Hispanic Heritage Month was first proclaimed by President George H.W. Bush on September 14, 1989.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS is investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning on OSR.
One person killed in crash on OSR
Hurricane Danielle and Tropical Storm Earl
Tropical Storm Earl forms in the Atlantic
shooting
One person injured following a shooting in Navasota
One year later, police make an arrest after a double murder in Bryan
One year later, police arrest double-homicide suspect after posting rap video online
opening drive 9/3/22
Aggie Gameday: Sam Houston vs Texas A&M

Latest News

Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron.
C.H. Yoe High School football coach arrested for DWI
Dustin Bookout (left) and Dorado Delgado (right) were arrested for driving while intoxicated...
Two DWI arrests made after seperate collisions in the Northgate area
Technician from ABC Home & Commericial Services performing mosquitoe treatment in Bryan.
Recent rain, standing water make conditions perfect for mosquitoes to breed
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)