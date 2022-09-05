Lednicky Named SEC Freshman of the Week

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball’s Logan Lednicky was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The Sugar Land, Texas, native landed a spot on the Fight in the Fort’s All-Tournament Team after helping the Aggies go 3-0 at the event last weekend. Lednicky turned in her second 20-kill performance of the season finishing with a career-high 23 kills on .395 hitting TCU on Saturday.

For the weekend, she averaged 4.10 kills per set with a team-best 41 total kills. Defensively, Lednicky recorded her first-career solo block against Memphis and matched career-high figures with three total stuffs against the Tigers and Coastal Carolina.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts Sam Houston on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The match will be streamed on SEC Network+.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on FacebookInstagram and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

Most Read

Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.
Bryan Police declare suspicious deaths a double homicide
shooting
One person injured following a shooting in Navasota
DPS is investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning on OSR.
One person killed in crash on OSR
Two people were arrested on Friday after they lead a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper...
Two arrests made after high speed chase that ends in Milam County
Fans experience Aggie Park on the first gameday of the year
Fans experience Aggie Park for the first time on gameday

Latest News

Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Burton beats Hearne in overtime 6-0
Rockdale drops home opener to Taylor 55-41
Rockdale loses home opener to Taylor 55-41
Smith Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week
KBTX Friday Football Fever Graphic
Six Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week Two