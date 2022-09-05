Lednicky Named SEC Freshman of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M volleyball’s Logan Lednicky was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The Sugar Land, Texas, native landed a spot on the Fight in the Fort’s All-Tournament Team after helping the Aggies go 3-0 at the event last weekend. Lednicky turned in her second 20-kill performance of the season finishing with a career-high 23 kills on .395 hitting TCU on Saturday.

For the weekend, she averaged 4.10 kills per set with a team-best 41 total kills. Defensively, Lednicky recorded her first-career solo block against Memphis and matched career-high figures with three total stuffs against the Tigers and Coastal Carolina.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts Sam Houston on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The match will be streamed on SEC Network+.

