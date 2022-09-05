Neighbors concerned with lack of information after double homicide in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a double homicide in a secluded neighborhood of west Bryan near the RELLIS Campus.

A call came into law enforcement around 6:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a vehicle accident involving three people, one of which was a baby. Once on scene, police found two people dead with apparent gunshot wounds. A third victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for care.

According to police records, the person responsible for the crime will be charged with Capital murder of multiple persons. Neighbors living near where the incident happened were shocked to hear of the crime.

“It is unsettling because you’re still left in limbo wondering what’s going on and I have a 16-year-old, he and his friends go walk down there and just to go explore nature and stuff and to know that happened so close to home, but if they would have been down there,” Brandy Cooke said.

Cooke is in one of only a few homes in the area and she recognizes all the cars that belong to her neighbors. Lately, Cooke has noticed increased traffic past her home. This is confusing for her because the only thing past her home is empty fields and private lots.

“Weird things go on, seeing people walking down the road. And of course, we’re in the middle of nowhere,” Cooke said. “There’s nothing really for people to be out here walking the roads and dropping off.”

Since noticing the increased traffic, Cooke said she also experienced an attempted break-in. This prompted her to increase security.

“We’ve had to get surveillance cameras so we can keep our eye on what’s going on,” she said.

Cooke said she never heard gunshots Sunday but also doesn’t pay attention because neighbors live on hunting land and kill snakes in the area.

Police have not released the identities of the victims and say the investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information regarding the incident contact the Bryan Police Department at (979) 209-5300.

Related Stories Bryan Police declare suspicious deaths a double homicide

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.