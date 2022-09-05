Recent rain, standing water make conditions perfect for mosquitoes to breed

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s been a quieter-than-normal mosquito season this year. That’s due in part to recent drought conditions seen across the Lonestar state and Brazos Valley.

However, recent rains in the Brazos Valley specifically have kept pest control experts pretty busy over the last two weeks. While the desperately needed rain is putting a dent in drought conditions those pesky mosquitoes have returned and they’re out for blood.

Experts say reducing standing water around your property is one of the best ways to help prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

Omar Aranda, Branch Manager with ABC Home & Commercial Services says it only takes a small amount of water to breed the mosquitoes, thus making time outside and around your home unpleasant. He says ABC Technicians specialize in using environmentally-friendly chemicals to help combat mosquitoes. Aranda says mosquitoes are drawn to shaded, wet, and damp areas. He also says standing water near creeks and things that hold water like buckets and bird baths also play a role in the mosquito population.

“Flower Beds, shrubs, places where plant material is building up. Underneath decks is also a really important area because moisture will build there and it will kind of sit there for a while,” said Aranda. “Mosquito larvae and paupe will begin to form in there and then from one to 14 days after rain you’ll begin to see live adult mosquitoes that are actually coming and biting you, taking your blood matter to make more eggs.

Besides being a nuisance although rare, mosquito bites can lead to health issues like the West Nile Virus. According to the Texas Department of Public Health, there were 112 cases of West Nile in Texas in 2021, down from 204.

Dr. Lon young is the Chief Medical Officer for Caprock Health System. He says when it comes to West Nile, symptoms are similar to other common viruses.

“West Nile virus can start anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks after you actually been bitten by a mosquito,” said Young. “It would start with kind of like a flu-like syndrome and you can feel aches, you can feel fevers, joint aches, muscle pain ad that type of thing. "

So far this year there have been no reported cases of West Nile in Brazos County.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.