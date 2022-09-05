Restaurants facing shortage of cooks, chefs, report says

Chefs and cooks are in high demand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.
Chefs and cooks are in high demand, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the restaurant industry tries to recover from the pandemic, it is facing a new crisis: a staff shortage in the kitchen.

According to Bureau of Labor Statistics, the need for chefs and head cooks is far outpacing the number of students interested in those careers.

The bureau projects the need for head cooks and chefs will rise 25% by 2030, far faster than the 8% growth rate for other occupations.

America’s most prestigious school for chefs, The Culinary Institute of America, now accepts 97% of all applicants.

That compares to 2001, when it was far more selective, accepting only 36% of applicants.

The industry is acknowledging that it must offer higher pay, benefits and improved work-life balance to help meet the demand.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

shooting
One person injured following a shooting in Navasota
DPS is investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning on OSR.
One person killed in crash on OSR
Bryan Police are on the scene of a one-vehicle crash on Silver Hill Road near SH 47.
Bryan Police investigating suspicious deaths on Silver Hill Road
Two people were arrested on Friday after they lead a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper...
Two arrests made after high speed chase that ends in Milam County
Fans experience Aggie Park on the first gameday of the year
Fans experience Aggie Park for the first time on gameday

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks outside Independence Hall, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in...
Biden visits key swing states as midterm crunch time begins
The FBI photo shows the cover pages of a smattering of paperclip-bound classified documents —...
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case
FILE - Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu waves with his wife Verna before his son,...
New Orleans political patriarch Moon Landrieu has died
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Police hunt for suspects after 10 stabbed to death in Canada
Brendan Fraser poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Whale'...
Brendan Fraser celebrated for comeback role in ‘The Whale’