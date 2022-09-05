Six Brazos Valley teams make the DCTF rankings after Week Two

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their latest rankings following Week Two of the high school football season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley are ranked.

In Class 5A Division I, A&M Consolidated stays at No. 3 after the Tigers beat the Monterrey Tigres (Mexico) 49-14 and are 2-0 to start the season. College Station moved up a spot to No. 9 after the Cougars picked up their first win of the season 52-7 over Nolan Catholic (Fort Worth).

In Class 4A Division I, Navasota makes its first appearance in the rankings this year coming in at No. 7. The Rattlers are 2-0 to start the season with an impressive 27-21 win in overtime over Madisonville. Navasota has a ranked matchup with Bellville on Friday.

In Class 3A Division I, Franklin remains in the top spot at No. 1. The defending state champs in Division II beat Mexia on the road 77-13.

In Class 2A Division I, Centerville dropped five spots to No. 9 after losing to Crawford 21-6 last Friday.

In Class 2A Division II, Burton moved up two spots to No. 3 after the Panthers beat Hearne 7-0 to stay undefeted.

