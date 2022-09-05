Smith Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M senior defender Katie Smith earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The central defender played the entire 180 minutes as the Aggies posted two road shutouts against Big Ten Conference foes Illinois and Ohio State.

Smith anchored a backline that held the two opponents to a combined five shots-on-goal for the weekend. The Aggies’ defense held Illinois to just two total sots on Thursday evening, including none in the first half. Ohio State was held without a shot on goal in the opening act.

This season, the co-captain has logged 499 minutes on the backline, ranked second on the squad. The Maroon & White have posted five shutouts in the first six matches. The defense has yielded one goal on the season, the fewest by the Aggies through six matches as a midfielder.

Smith netted a spot on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Team and All-SEC Second Team following the 2021 campaign. The Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, native’s career numbers include 63 Aggie caps and nine assists, including seven in her freshman campaign of 2019 when she earned SEC All-Freshman Team recognition as a midfielder.

The Broken Arrow, Oklahoma native is also a whiz in the classroom. She garnered CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 and United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-West Region First Team last season.

